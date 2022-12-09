A POLICEMAN is set to front court next year, accused of assault and tampering with evidence.
The senior constable was charged this week with six offences relating to alleged misconduct while on duty in June.
The officer is attached to the New England Police District, who were alerted to reports of police misconduct after an arrest in June.
READ MORE:
Police will allege the charges stem from an incident while on duty on June 12.
Police are remaining tight-lipped on several details of the case including where the arrest occurred, and whether the police officer has returned to frontline duties.
"The officer's employment status is currently under review," a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed on Friday.
Senior New England police were alerted to the alleged incident and launched an investigation into the officer which culminated in charges on Thursday.
The senior constable was issued a court notice, and is not subject to bail conditions, but is due to front Armidale Local Court in mid-January.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.