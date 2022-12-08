The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Armidale Regional Council organises reindeer visit to Ebor and Wollomombi

By Newsroom
December 8 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The children at Chandler Public School enjoy patting Rocky the reindeer.

Santa's reindeer visited schools in Ebor and Wollomombi, as part of a reindeer tour this week, while they were in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.