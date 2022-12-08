Santa's reindeer visited schools in Ebor and Wollomombi, as part of a reindeer tour this week, while they were in the area.
While the reindeer were a great way to connect with the children, the council organised the visit to both Ebor and Wollomombi as it aims to connect more frequently with the small communities in the region.
The two reindeer were part of Armidale Regional Council's Christmas in the Mall event on Thursday, December 1.
Rocky and Radar are 20th-generation Australian-born reindeer. They live in Warwick, Queensland, along with Prancer, Comet, Regal, Maddie, Kristy and others.
Chandler Public School Principal and teacher, Mrs Linda Frizzell is passionate about her village community of Wollomombi and said visits like the reindeer directly engage the children.
"For years one of their main goals is to connect the children with as many things as we can. It's great to see the engagement with council as we need to keep local pride in our small communities," Linda said.
"We live in a village and it's a team effort.
"Our community has come up with projects such as, renewing the beautiful parklands, refurbishing the public toilets and creating a street library to be attached to the community hall.
"They all build pride in our community," she said.
Mayor Sam Coupland said frequent engagement with the village communities is important for building the relationship between the council and the communities.
"Our villages of Ebor and Wollomombi have a very active local area committee and strong pride in their community. It is important for Council to connect regularly to have a greater understanding of their priorities," Cr Coupland said.
"We've recently had some wonderful opportunities to connect with the launch of the Waterfall Way in Wollomombi and the reindeer tour.
"We think it's important to engage regularly and we'll continue to seek these opportunities," he said.
