The Armidale Express

Soccer: NNSWF thrilled to welcome back disaffiliated clubs into local competitions

By Zac Lowe
Updated December 8 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 5:30pm
Armidale City Westside (in blue) and Demon Knights are two of the teams returning to the sanctioned Northern NSW Football-Northern Inland competitions next season. Picture by Paul Webster.

After it was reported last week that a handful of disaffiliated clubs would return to the Northern NSW Football fold, the organisation released a statement today in which it said it was "delighted" by the news.

