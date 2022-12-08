The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

TAFE NSW faces pressure from New England Visions 2030 Institute to boost local renewables training

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated December 9 2022 - 7:05am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England Visions 2030 convener Maria Hitchcock is pushing for more renewables training. Pictures from file

A THINK tank will pressure TAFE NSW to address shortages in trades staff with renewable energy skills, as the region's clean power industry revs up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.