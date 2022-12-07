What's on in Armidale in December

Summer graduation ceremonies started at UNE on Thursday, and continue Friday and Saturday.
There are ceremonies at 10.30am Fridayday for the Faculty of Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences and Education, then at 3pm for Humanities, Arts, Social Sciences, and Education as well as Science, Agriculture, Business, and Law.
On Saturday there are ceremonies for the Medicine and Health faculty at 10.30am and 3pm.
Gates open at 11am for the Armidale Cup race meeting on Sunday.
The eight-race meeting includes on-course tote and local bookmakers.
For Fashion in the Field a $500 voucher will be up for grabs for Best Dressed Lady.
Armidale Carols by Candlelight will be held in Central Park on Wednesday evening from 6pm.
The evening is organised by Armidale Lions Club and will include a visit from Santa at 8pm.
The University of New England will welcome the whole community this month for a special Christmas event on the lawns of historic Booloominbah.
The first open to the public 'Festive Flicks at Bool', will be held on Friday, December 16 from 6pm, including family entertainment and a free screening of the comedy Christmas movie 'Elf' starring Will Ferrell on the big outdoor screen from 8pm.
There will be something for the whole family to enjoy, entertainment by Armidale local Fergus Lupton from 6pm, stalls to grab last-minute Christmas gifts, food trucks, a face painter, refreshments and pizza from the Booloominbah cafe and even Santa's sleigh to grab some festive selfies.
