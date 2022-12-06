The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

NIAS: Nine RAS heads in New England for two-day gathering

By Newsroom
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shona Eichorn (first on left) was thrilled to welcome eight fellow CEOs to Tamworth for their two-day stay. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Esteemed CEOs from the nine independent NSW Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) arrived in New England on Monday, marking the first time the collective has visited the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.