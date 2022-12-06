Esteemed CEOs from the nine independent NSW Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) arrived in New England on Monday, marking the first time the collective has visited the region.
As one of the members of the RAS, Northern Inland Academy of Sport CEO Shona Eichorn said the academy is looking forward to welcoming the visiting chief executives to the region.
"It is exciting and an absolute honour to host the CEOs from our nine NSW Regional Academies of Sport, introduce them to our region, and showcase our operations and facilities," Eichorn said.
"For two intensive days the CEOs, including myself, will take part in professional development, learning and training as well as the opportunity to collaborate on future sporting projects which will benefit talented athletes and coaches across the state - resulting in a win-win for our various regions.
"There will be presenters speaking on various topics and the Annual General Meeting all held at the superb facilities of NIAS major sponsor, Wests Entertainment Group."
In attendance will also be RAS Chair Brett O'Farrell, who is also CEO of the Hunter Academy of Sport.
