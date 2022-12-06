The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Court

Tamworth trial date vacated after Abdul Wasim Kherhhah admitted to ice supply; charge abandoned against co-accused Trica Tresa Fletcher

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 6 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The drugs and cash stash Oxley police allegedly uncovered and seized inside a van while it was parked on a street in Tamworth. Pictures by NSW Police

A FIVE-DAY trial has been abandoned after a man admitted to his role in supplying the drug ice in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.