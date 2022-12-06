The Armidale Express
Winterbourne Wind Farm consultants tell Walcha locals Environment Impact Statement was supposed to contain mistakes

RG
By Rachel Gray
December 7 2022 - 5:30am
Walcha locals are in disbelief after Winterbourne Wind Farm consultants said the massive public interest document they released in November was supposed to be filled with mistakes.

