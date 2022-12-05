Employers and workers have sat through an express lesson on how to navigate the very complex and often confusing visa scheme amid worker shortages in the New England region.
Ed Lefley from ICT International said he attended the NSW Regional Skilled Migration Information session in Armidale on Monday to find out how his company could best support their employees on temporary migrant pathways.
He said the Armidale-based company has been unable to fill roles with Australian talent, so they have had to employ migrant university graduates in areas such as electronic and software engineering.
About 10 of the scientific equipment supplier's 20 employees come from seven nationalities including Nepal, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Vietnam, he said.
In response to a lack of skilled workers nationwide in areas such as health, trades, and hospitality, the recently-elected federal Labor government increased the annual skilled migration intake by 35,000 places to 195,000, with more than 12,000 of those allocated to NSW.
Regional Development Australia Northern Inland RDANI spokesman Gary Fry said employers, especially in smaller towns such as Gunnedah, Narrabri, Moree, Inverell and Tenterfield need to be proactive and "go the extra mile" to attract and retain the workers they need.
Business owners, organisation representatives and migrant workers seemed to agree that applying for jobs via Seek or unemployment agencies was practically redundant.
Instead, it was suggested that those looking for work choose their top ten employers and go and approach them, whether via email or a phone call and to network.
Merage Syed, 30, arrived in Australia from India in 2017 to study accounting at a university in Brisbane.
After graduation, he moved to Tamworth and is now working as a shift supervisor at Red Rooster on a 485 Covid visa valid for one year.
But he, like six of his other friends originally from India with accounting degrees now living in Tamworth, who attended the information session, wants to obtain one of the nearly 5,000 highly sought-after 491 Skilled Work Regional visas.
The 491 visa offers skilled workers from overseas greater protections and enables them to work in Australia for five years.
For Merage, getting that visa would mean he'd have to find a job as an accountant and, without work experience, he said he is finding it difficult even by "door-knocking" and approaching employers.
Currently, there is a backlog of about 900,000 on and offshore applications waiting to be processed, but Jonathan Granger from the Migration Institute of Australia said those not on the list would not necessarily be relegated to the end of the queue.
He said those employers looking to sponsor overseas workers would first have to prove Labour Market Testing LMT, meaning they would have to advertise the role for four weeks across three mediums to ensure there were no Australians who could first do the job.
"And that has been the debate, that all migrants coming in should be complimenting not undercutting (the system)," Mr Granger said.
The Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold TSMIT base annual salary of $53,900 would also have to be benchmarked across each profession to meet Australian standards.
Mr Granger said workers on semi-skilled visas such as the 485 visa, Pacific Australia Labour Mobility PALM or Covid visas would need to approach Fair Work Australia FWA for issues such as being paid below award wages.
Mr Granger said the visa schemes are "ripe for reform" due to the complexities and "different moving parts" because "each one has been developed at a different point in the labour market".
"Some (visas) were set at a time when we were trying to slow down employer sponsorship five years ago," he said.
"So there is a catch-up in aligning and allowing those regulations to be more flexible and change with the economic times.
"Covid has taught that to government, that they need to move faster because the labour market has gone from one extreme to the other."
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, representatives from the Australian Department of Home Affairs, NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade senior associate Ross Wood and representatives from Regional Development Australia Northern Inland RDANI were also at the presentation to answer questions.
A representative from the NSW Department of Home Affairs asked not to be quoted in this newspaper article.
The day was split into two sessions, with representatives explaining the complex visa migration system to businesses during the first half of the day. In the afternoon, migrant workers had their chance to listen in and ask questions about the visas, particularly the 491 visa category.
The national unemployment rate was at 3.4 per cent as of October 22.
