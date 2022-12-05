The Armidale Express
Northern Heat AFL squad trains in Armidale

Updated December 6 2022 - 9:35am, first published December 5 2022 - 12:11pm
'They really had to push themselves': Heat squad impresses at training session

The Northern Heat program took a huge leap forward at Saturday's training session in Armidale with the players putting together the basics from earlier hit outs as the Heat style of play started to emerge.

