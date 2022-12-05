Christmas is not cancelled this year

Can I start this week with a disclaimer: This may sound similar to what I have written in a previous newsletter.
But how good it is seeing crowds back at local events? Now that may sound more like a previous prime minister than a previous newsletter, but again last week we saw a wonderful celebration to bring our community together.
The Christmas in the Mall event, on Thursday evening, was the first time the annual celebration has been held since the pandemic hit.
It seems like a lifetime ago now, but three years ago in 2019, the last Christmas in the Mall had been postponed for a couple of weeks as bushfires burned in the region. It was the beginning of the Black Summer fires. We've been through a lot since then.
With Christmas less than three weeks away, this year we can look forward to attending Christmas parties with family, friends, work colleagues etc. And we can attend community events like last Thursday evening, which in 2019, despite the postponement, we would have taken for granted.
Next weekend, the Armidale Cup race meeting is on at the racecourse. Last year's winner Beckford will be chasing back-to-back victories in the Cup on Sunday.
The local race meeting was supposed to go ahead in Armidale last year, but it wasn't the pandemic or bushfires that stopped it.
In March it was washed out, got moved to December and again got washed out. Then it was moved to Tamworth. A race meeting being washed out may not seem like a major event, but in a community where our events had all been cancelled due to the pandemic it was another blow.
Looking forward, let's hope we're over the worst of events being cancelled, postponed, moved etc. Is there an event you're looking forward to, we'd love to hear about it, and remember you can get in touch with us at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
