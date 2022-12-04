Last year's Tooheys Armidale Cup winner Beckford will be chasing back-to-back victories in the race next Sunday.
Beckford stormed home over the top of his opponents in 2021 when the Cup was run over 1600m at Tamworth after the program was transferred due to wet weather.
"We're especially looking forward to running our Cup after last year's wash out in March," Armidale Jockey Club's secretary-manager, Jim Dedes, told Racing NSW.
"We then tried to re-run the Cup last December, but it was again rained out and transferred to Tamworth."
Next Sunday's program is a Racing NSW Country Showcase meeting carrying $285,000 in prizemoney with the Tooheys Armidale Cup (1900m) worth $60,000.
And once again the winner and runner-up of the Cup become eligible to start in the $2m Big Dance at Royal Randwick in November.
Beckford showed he is on target for the Cup with a slashing last start third to Marsabit and Dream Runner in the $150K Country Classic at Rosehill Gardens on 26 November after firming from $51 to $41.
"I believe Beckford will be back to defend his title after his excellent effort in the city last time out," said Mr Dedes.
"And local hope Point Counterpoint, who finished fourth in the same race just behind Beckford, will also be backing up at Armidale.
"We must thank all our sponsors, especially our main supporter Tooheys. They have been a long-serving sponsor of Armidale Jockey Club for the past 16 years.
SEE ALSO:
"Along with the local and new sponsors that have come on board after some tough years with COVID.
"Gates open at 11am and there's been plenty of interest with local business houses having Christmas parties at the races.
"We'll also have a Fashions on the Field along with a full bar, catering, a TAB and bookies which should ensure a great day's racing."
Meanwhile, Tweed River Jockey Club will host their Christmas Bash Raceday on Friday at Murwillumbah Racetrack.
"Patrons can book their Christmas party in the Tinsel & Tinnies Enclosure with Gin Bugs performing all afternoon," said TRJC's CEO, Timothy Booth.
"And after the last race Mojo Rising will keep the party alive when they perform.
"We will have bookmaker and TAB facilities available throughout the venue with live racing action on the stadium-sized big screen and the Trackside Bar & Bistro will also be open to the general public.
"It's also Day one of the Tweed Coast Summer Racing Series with the eight-race card featuring the R.A. Walsh Memorial Stayers Plate."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.