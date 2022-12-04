A 15-year-old Armidale student has finished second in a state-wide science competition.
The Science Teachers Association NSW (STANSW) Young Scientist Awards Program celebrates the scientific investigations, technological innovations, and mathematical inquiries of K-12 school students across NSW.
Nevada Guiance, who is in Year 9 at PLC Armidale, said she wanted to investigate a controversial growing trend amongst the community.
In her project 'Toxic Vapours: Determination of the Composition and Toxicology of E-cigarettes' Miss Guiance analysed the composition of various brands of E-cigarettes, and discussed the potential toxicity and corresponding health implications.
Miss Guiance said the results show there is no such thing as a healthier cigarette.
"A lot of people now are using e-cigarettes, but they don't really consider what is in them," Miss Guiance said.
"If people know what they are doing to themselves, that might make them stop doing it.
"I wanted to find out what was in them so that it could be advertised to people before they buy them," she said.
Miss Guiance said while she was not expecting E-cigarettes to be healthy - she was surprised at what she found.
"It turns out that rather than there being a certain toxic ingredient, the base for the e-cigarette (propylene glycol), which is in many pharmaceutical products and make-up, is the thing that is most dangerous," she said.
The topical project was awarded second place in the Year's 9 to10 Chemistry Investigations category.
Although she is only in Year 9, Miss Guiance has already completed Year 11 Chemistry and is enrolled as an accelerated candidate for Year 11 physics in 2023.
The Head of the STEAM Faculty at PLC Armidale, Jonathon Shumack, said the standard of Miss Guiance's project was on par with those produced in Year 12 science extension classes.
"Nevada's passion for the sciences was evident from Year 7," Mr Shumack said.
"As a school, we have worked with her to create a bespoke learning pathway that allows her to complete a number of units of her HSC early. "
More than 700 entries were received for the 2022 competition, with 160 prizes given out at a ceremony sponsored by the University of Technology Sydney in early November.
Twenty-seven students from PLC Armidale's sister all-girl college PLC Sydney received an astounding 42 awards, highlighting the wave of the steminism phenomenon following concerted efforts by educators to encourage girls to be involved in STEM subjects - an area often dominated by boys in co-educational schools.
This is something advocates of female-focused education say is one of the big benefits of an all-girl learning environment.
PLC Armidale Principal, Mrs Nicola Taylor, said when girls become the focal point, there is greater opportunity for engagement and achievement.
"The fact that a student from PLC Armidale was the only one from our region to receive a place at the awards is a testament to this," she said.
"I am delighted with Nevada's success and the prominence of young women recognised at the awards, particularly from PLC Sydney, with whom we are aligned."
Irena Tasevska, Executive Officer of STANSW said the awards give students the opportunity to use their scientific thinking, innovation and creativity to tackle real-world problems.
"The students this year have shown incredible diversity and skill, and the judges were highly impressed by their creative ideas and their excellent scientific communication skills," Ms Tasevska said.
