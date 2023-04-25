How to cook chicken: A few quick tips for perfect poultry

There is a world of variety to choose from when picking out your new favourite chicken preparation experience. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

It's no secret that chicken is one of the most versatile meats on the market. Known as the preferred go-to choice of gym fanatics looking for that extra bit of lean protein and weight-conscious looking to get a little bit more flavour and variety into their salads, it's no wonder it has become one of Australia's favourite foods.



With that said, its popularity can also be a bit of a double-edged sword in terms of people taking it for granted.

Chicken's versatility as a foodstuff has, in many cases, led to it being relatively underutilised in many kitchens across the globe, with many of us returning to the same recipes again and again. Whilst there's certainly nothing wrong with a delicious roast chicken, it's not the only option, and there is a world of variety to choose from when picking out your new favourite chicken preparation experience.

At the time of writing, it's currently the holiday season, with Australians all over the country starting to think about how they can put on a feast that will be remembered for a lifetime. So, to help you get into the spirit of things, let us take you under our wing and drum(stick) up some new, exciting ways to spice up your chicken.

Be brazen with braising

Although more commonly associated with beef, braising chicken can be used to create some truly jaw-dropping dishes.



For those unfamiliar with the style, you can consider braising to be two different cooking methods put into one delicious meal. Simply sear your chicken to bring out its natural flavours (if you'd like to explore some unique, flavourful chicken dishes, Aurum Poultry online is an excellent choice), and then heat your chicken in a stewing mixture.



This can be a little bit of broth for that earthy flavour, or even just top your pan up with some wine. This, coupled with some of your favourite herbs, spices, and sides, can really give your guests something to write home about.

Out of the pan & into the frier

Fried chicken is a difficult one to make at home, at least compared to buying it, but it's not impossible. The big difference between buying and making fried chicken is simply that most of us don't have a commercial deep frier at our disposal, which can make the process tricky. For those that want to take on the challenge, you'll need a lot of salt, a lot of spices, and a lot of oil.

Dry brining your chicken is considered a great starting point. This involves salting your chicken and putting it in the fridge overnight, or for a few hours if you don't have time. You will need to look up cooking methods based on what you have at your disposal, but there are several fantastic DIY recipes out there to get you started.



Just remember that cooking with large amounts of oil can always pose risks, so ensure that you stick to the recipe and wear appropriate protective gear when handling hot oil.

The spatchcock solution

I wouldn't blame you if you hadn't heard this term before. The spatchcock method is less about how you cook your chicken and more about how you prepare it. Put simply; it involves removing the backbone before cooking to allow the chicken to cook faster and juicier. It's simple, time-efficient, and allows your leftovers to be easily used for sandwiches and other such delights throughout the week.

The main benefit of the spatchcock chicken cooking method is that it allows the meat to lay flat, ensuring a more even cooking across the board. This is also how you can solve the issue of certain parts of the bird becoming dry by the time other parts of it finish cooking. Simple, easy, and all-around delicious, the spatchcock will not be beaten!

Beer can chicken is exactly what it sounds like

Is there anything quite as Australian as finding a way to cook something in beer? This is by no means the only recipe that requires a culinary can to be brought out with the spices, but its results cannot be denied. All you'll need is your chicken, your spices, and a can of light lager.



Once the chicken is seasoned, it can be placed on the beer can (which should be half full) so that it's getting sat upright by the can. The steam from the hot brew will leave your chicken moist, flavoured, and ready to be devoured, though it might be one to keep away from the kids.

~