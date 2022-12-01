Three COVID years have passed since the snowy-bearded man in the red suit last visited Armidale with real-life reindeer brothers Rocky and Radar.
And this year, the two were swamped by hundreds of curious children and adults as they gathered around the eight- and nine-year-old stags in the Beardy Street Mall on Thursday.
Graham Reimers who hand-reared the two Australian-born red reindeer whose heritage can be traced back to ancient Germany, said they are "extremely intelligent" and have "very different" personalities.
"They are like Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde," Mr Reimers said.
"For only three months of the year they are quiet like this. For the other nine months, they could kill ya.
"We have a saying, 'come Australia Day nobody is allowed near them' and we don't touch them again until October, 1."
Rocky and Radar are 20th-generation Australian-born reindeer. They live in Warwick, Queensland, along with Prancer, Comet, Regal, Maddie, Kristy and others.
It takes them 100 days to grow a new set of antlers every 12 months, and the velvet covering, which fascinated the children in Armidale on Thursday, peels off every February to expose the bone of the antlers.
"That hard antler falls off every August and they grow a new set of antlers," Mr Reimers said.
Nearby, Santa listened to the Christmas wishes of hundreds of children who had lined up to sit on his knee, aided by the help of one of his many magical elves.
"They were just so happy," Santa said of the children of Armidale.
"And they all loved the reindeer so we talked about them a fair bit too.
"Three children asked for drones, many have requested electronics, one kid just wanted to have a good time, and another wanted a party."
At 7:30pm, Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland lit the waterproof Christmas tree as hundreds of people counted down the seconds during a dramatic drumroll from the Armidale Pipe Band.
Throughout the evening, thousands of people browsed the many stalls offering locally produced or handmade wares, trinkets, clothes and other December 25 Christmas present ideas.
Face painters, musicians and dancers were also on show to entertain the crowds whose popular choice of snack seemed to be hotdogs, fairy floss and snow cones.
Rocky and Radar rode off with Santa in his sleigh about 8pm, headed towards Guyra on Friday, Sydney on Saturday, Brisbane on Sunday morning and the Sunshine Coast on Sunday afternoon.
And as for his final parting message, Santa said, "Be happy because money can't buy you happiness," as he bellowed his traditional "Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas" from his Rocky and Radar-drawn reindeer sleigh.
