THE University of New England (UNE) will invoke a function of its Act for the first time in history "to address some serious and systemic issues" with its leadership.
A 'convocation' - a meeting of alumni, current and previous staff with council - will be held on Friday morning to correct "the unhealthy workplace environment at the university".
The findings from SafeWork NSW in October were the impetus for the convocation, president of the UNE Professoriate Thomas Fudge told the Express.
UNE employees are "exposed to serious risk to their health and safety from psychological injury", SafeWork NSW said.
Acting Vice Chancellor Simon Evans authorised the meeting after being presented a petition of 150 - 200 signatures in support by the university's body of professors.
A working body of representatives from the Professoriate and the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) will make a series of requests and recommendations to council.
These include that chancellor Jim Harris is stood down, and a new chancellor is selected through an open and transparent process.
And, that the process of selecting a new vice chancellor also be open, transparent and include the body of convocation.
Previous vice chancellor Brigid Heywood resigned from the university and faces charges of common assault and behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in Armidale court.
UNE chancellor James Harris released a statement in August that acknowledged Ms Heywood's "significant contribution" and "strong leadership".
There has been "a sense of declining fortunes at the university" since a major restructure in 2020, NTEU branch president Craig Johnson said.
"The management culture that was built in those years was toxic, hierarchical, and did not actually take into account what staff needed," he said.
"From what we understand, the people that appointed Brigid Heywood are the same people that are engaged with appointing the new vice chancellor."
The working group will also recommend that the body of convocation meet regularly, to provide a parallel channel of communication that is representative of staff and constituencies, to council.
The reinstitution of the UNE ombudsman to observe university affairs independent of the senior executives, and a review of council into its management policies, will also be called for.
"Never in the history of the university have members of the convocation actually deemed it necessary to bring this body together in order to address issues with council," Mr Johnson said.
"There is a long way to go in terms of rebuilding trust at the university.
"I think that renewing some of the structures that we have here, and just indicating that there is an opening and a possibility for change, is really a positive thing."
