Changes loom for Group 19 competition

Two new faces will join the Group 19 committee as they begin preparations for the 2023 season.
Warialda Wombats president Jake Kennedy and Moree Boomerangs president Peter Duncan will join the board after the departures of Craig Smith through his resignation and Michel Watkins-Milne.
This year saw growth in numbers with 109 more people signing up to play in the 2022 competition.
It is hoped the competition will grow even further next year with 11 clubs nominating including the potential return of four, pending numbers.
They include the Bingara Bullets, Bundarra Bears, Glen Innes Magpies and the Guyra Super Spuds who didn't take the field this year.
The Group is also aiming to bring back an under 18s tournament with a huge contingent of juniors graduating from under 16s.
But NSWRL regional manager Harrison Hunter said it is likely it will follow a different format.
"To provide the U18 competition with a regular, sustainable competition, the U18s will follow a slightly altered draw to maximise the number of games they get to play, as well as explore possible opportunities to play sides out of Group 19, similar to Kootingal U16s playing in the Northern Tigers Challenge this year," he said.
They also want to include a competition which will help clubs rebuild.
"Going off this year's numbers, it can definitely be viable, and we will look at running a "Merit League" styled competition, where the emphasis is on participation," Hunter said.
"This proposed competition will be fluid regarding player numbers, where teams can participate with 13,11,9 players to ensure that every player has an opportunity to play some form of rugby league each week."
At this stage, it is unknown whether the current men's competition will return to a first grade structure with limited interchanges and 17 players.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
