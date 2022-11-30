It's been more than two years since Armidale clubs left Northern NSW Football to form their own soccer competition but now they are set to re-join the fold.
At the beginning of 2020, the five clubs - South Armidale, Norths United, Armidale City Westside, East Armidale and Demon Knights - cited problems with management and opted to part ways with the governing body and form a competition under the UNE Life banner.
At the time, the clubs had lost faith in Northern NSW after they failed to address issues which had come to the fore in the preceding seasons.
Now, with the promise those issues have been rectified, the Armidale clubs will return to the fold.
South Armidale president Joe Campbell said it was particularly important for juniors coming through the ranks.
"There were no issues with Sport UNE and we ware really thankful to them for coming to our rescue when we needed to get away from Northern NSW Football," he said.
"It just became difficult from progressing football in our region.
"To have the academy which was set up here - credit to Sport UNE for doing that - trying to get games with other groups became a challenge because we are not affiliated."
They had also lost two senior teams in the top division.
"Seniors, we started with seven teams, dropped to six and dropped to five last year having a five team competition with four teams making semis doesn't really make sense," Campbell said.
"It is not too much fun the same team every four weeks."
Northern NSW have undergone changes in their management since the Armidale clubs left.
Campbell believes those changes have been positive and is optimistic about rejoining.
"Northern NSW came to us a few months ago and asked us if we were interested in discussing things with them," he said.
"They individually spoke to all the clubs and we got together and they told us about how about they solve a lot of the issues they had before.
"There was a club down there, a lot of people weren't happy with them but everything seems to be resolved.
"A lot of the people that were causing the problems aren't there.
"And the future looks a bit brighter in that competition."
Rejoining the governing body is also beneficial for the sport's officials.
They will be able to continue to grow and move through the ranks.
"It came down to the affiliation because the referees were not refereeing in a sanctioned competition you're accreditation became an issue," Campbell said.
"Getting training for the referees and your accreditation for moving up the levels became near impossible."
It is hoped all Armidale clubs will re-join in a first grade and reserve grade competition.
The full make up of the competition is yet to be determined by, at the moment, it is likely to be heavily Armidale and Tamworth-based with the Namoi teams hoping have their own competition.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
