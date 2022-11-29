The Armidale Express

Cricket: Archie McMaster stars for Northern Inland Bolters in Youth Pathway Championships

By Zac Lowe
Updated November 30 2022 - 6:38pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie McMaster is all smiles after decimating North Coast with bat and ball on the weekend, in a match he finished with a six. Picture supplied.

"He feels he's really back."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.