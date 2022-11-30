The Armidale Express
NSW government gives New England locals extra five weeks for response to Winterbourne Windfarm's Environmental Impact Statement

By Rachel Gray
Updated December 1 2022 - 9:58am, first published 5:00am
Walcha local Damien Timbs says the community is "humbled and grateful" for the extra time they've been given to respond to Winterbourne Windfarm's massive environmental impact statement.

