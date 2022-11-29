The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Weather

Armidale among the 10 worst storm-affected suburbs in New South Wales

By Newsroom
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Armidale is second highest on Suncorp Insurance's worst storm-affected suburbs in New South Wales over the past financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.