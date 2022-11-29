Temperature set for summer in the garden

It seems that summer is suddenly in full swing!
Soil temperatures in most gardens have reached optimum rates for growth of all our favourite summer vegies.
This means that growth in the vegie garden is now more reliant on water and the importance of regular watering cannot be emphasised enough.
Vegies in soil that is allowed to dry right out can bolt to seed early, drop fruit, develop a hard, woody centre or develop blossom end rot.
Blossom end rot is a condition that first shows up as water-soaked spots on the blossom or flowering end of the fruit.
The ends of the fruit turn brown and start to rot. It is most often seen in tomatoes, zucchini and squash, but can also affect eggplants, capsicums and melons. It is due to a calcium deficiency, but is closely linked to inconsistent soil moisture and/or irregular watering.
Beetroot, carrots, and silver beet have low water usage and can still be sown now, as can beans, radishes, zucchini and leeks, which have only moderate water requirements.
Also continue successive plantings of lettuce and other salad leaves, which have higher water requirements. Hearting lettuce varieties are best sown successively, to avoid having a glut where they all mature and are ready to pick at the same time; after all, you can only use so many iceberg lettuce at once!
Vegies such as capsicum, chillies, eggplant, rockmelon and watermelon, need very warm soil, and many varieties can take up to 130 days from seed stage before they are ready to harvest. Thus, they should be planted by now, in order for them to be ready by the end of March / middle of April.
Any vegie seedlings you do plant now will benefit from some shade protection on really hot days.
Onions are ready to pull when the stems start to bend and flop over and the tops have turned yellow and shrivelled. Remove any soil or mulch covering the swelling bulbs as they need the sun to ripen properly.
Try to harvest your onions before they get to flowering stage, and use onions that have flowered first, as they don't store as well. If your onions are forming flowers, snap off the flowering stem half way up to speed up the growth of the bulb.
