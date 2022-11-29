The Armidale Express
Three Armidale apprentices receive State Government Bert Evans Apprentice scholarship

Updated November 29 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
Local apprentices Brooklyn Davis, Louis Darcy and Jamayne Page have each been awarded a $15,000 boost to their training and development, receiving a State Government Bert Evans Apprentice scholarship.

