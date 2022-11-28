The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Suck it up Buttercup mud run, teams tackle obstacle course at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
November 29 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inevitable face full of mud didn't faze some of the more outgoing participants as they dived beneath obstacles. Pictures by Gareth Gardner

Saturday heat led some to seek a rather extreme version of cooling off as teams battled through the Suck it up Buttercup obstacle course at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.