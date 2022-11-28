Saturday heat led some to seek a rather extreme version of cooling off as teams battled through the Suck it up Buttercup obstacle course at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School.
Viking spirit filled many of the participants, including members of the Armidale PCYC, who took their raiding party all the way down for the event.
Testing both endurance and skill, the course included a spear throwing station, ladders, nets, balancing logs, and a hammer and shield relay.
The latter put the Armidale PCYC very much in touch with either real or imagined Norse ancestry, as they charged and roared around the section flailing hammers and banging shields.
Some of the younger participants had a slightly more challenging time with the muddy terrain, which often saw them sinking a significant percentage of their height below the water.
However, the day came to a successful end with children and adults alike finishing the gruelling course in their own time.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
