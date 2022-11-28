Anaiwan elder Rose Lovelock says digitisation is the "next step" in preserving important Aboriginal artefacts, culture, art and bush tucker found in the New England region.
Ms Lovelock is the director of the Aboriginal Regional Cultural Centre and Keeping Place ACCKP in Armidale which received $221,000 from NSW government funding announced by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall on Monday.
About half of the funding will go towards upgrading the 33-year-old amenities such as toilets and parts of the building which were damaged by recent floods, Ms Lovelock said.
"We're downhill from everything else here, location-wise," Ms Lovelock said.
Digitising important historical and cultural artefacts including tape recordings, newspaper clippings and parts of their display collections such as weavings will be included in the overhaul.
People will also be able to view and listen to the digitised pieces in the archives of the NSW State Library and in museums and galleries across Australia.
Ms Lovelock said it is the necessary next step in preserving Aboriginal Australian history.
"It's so important because there's so much of the Indigenous culture here in Australia that has been lost because it hasn't been preserved in that way," Ms Lovelock said.
"And we're at that stage now where I think technology has really got its grip around us all, which is great."
The centre is also working with the Local Land Services office to redevelop the bush tucker walk after some sections and vital plants were damaged due to drought and floods.
Information relating to the trek, including prominent Indigenous food and medicinal flora and how locals prepared and cooked meals, are expected to be digitised for future reference.
The CCKP centre also has plans to reopen the onsite café which has been shut since the start of COVID-19.
Representatives from the CCKP teach more than 18 schools in the region about Aboriginal culture, and workshops, giving people hands-on experience painting with traditional tools such as ochre and rocks are regularly scheduled.
"We've been working very hard to make sure that we're out there and visible so that people with an interest in the area can come in and talk to anyone of the staff here," Ms Lovelock said.
