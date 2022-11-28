How a small community gained a doctor

Over the last week we have seen a New England community welcome a new doctor.
Dr Hayder Al-Khazraji starts working in Glen Innes today, and the story behind how he arrived in the community is inspiring.
Last year Glen Innes was selected as a pilot project site for Attract Connect Stay, a program that targets healthcare workers who could move to a rural community.
Glen Innes' involvement in the pilot program came after a community meeting earlier last year, which identified healthcare workforce shortages as the biggest concern in the town.
An expression of interest to the Attract Connect Stay project team followed.
The project has been funded by the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal, implemented by Cath Cosgrave Consulting and auspiced by Services for Australian Rural and Remote Allied Health (SARRAH), the peak body representing rural and remote allied health professionals.
Dr Cath Cosgrove had brought the idea back to Australia after spending time in Canada where a similar program operated in a rural community.
The aim is to form a group that can identify and attract out-of-area healthcare professionals to relocate, and then to support them and their families to encourage them to stay.
The Glen Innes group held its first meeting in February this year. They soon had 100 members, with people putting up their hand to serve on the healthcare workforce group or the community support group.
Dr Cosgrove acted as a project advisor and local residents took on the role of running the Attract Connect Stay program.
A local recruiter Karen Munster was part of the group, and she was the one who met the Brisbane-based Dr Al-Khazraji and started working with the family.
Dr Al-Khazraji's wife Eman is a qualified pharmacist and during a two-week placement in Glen Innes as a casual about a year ago, Karen approached her and her husband in a local art gallery.
She got a positive response.
It took a year of paperwork and refresher courses for Dr Al-Khazraji to update his skills and qualify for a Medicare number so he could work in Glen Innes as a GP.
Meanwhile, the Attract Connect Stay group secured a home for the family, working together with a real estate agent and the local council.
Now that the move is coming to fruition, not only does it bring a new doctor to the community, but it brings a pharmacist, and their three children to attend school in the town.
Sheryn Nourse is the chairperson of Glen Innes' Attract Connect Stay committee, and she says they are now looking to do it all again next year.
It's great to see what communities can achieve working together. Congratulations to all involved.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
