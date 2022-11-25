A GOVERNMENT organisation's workplace culture will go under the microscope in an independent review, after it was revealed a senior manager resigned after urinating on a co-worker.
The review coincides with the release of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority annual employee census, which shows a significant decline in employee trust and confidence in senior management.
During the recent Senate estimates, it was revealed a male member of the APVMA's executive team left the organisation following a "private urination incident".
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the information was "concerning to say the least" and "came as a complete surprise".
"I requested an urgent briefing from the CEO and the Chair of the APVMA Board and I am pleased to report that they both share my concerns and my commitment to addressing these issues," Mr Watt said.
"People have a right to feel safe and supported in the workplace. I have unapologetically high standards in this regard. Equally, Australians have a right to expect our public service, in particular our regulatory agencies, to be well managed and above reproach."
The staff survey found that one-in-10 staff had witnessed or experienced harassment and 13 per cent reported experience with discrimination in the workplace.
A further 13pc witnessed corruption, mostly in the form of cronyism and failing to disclose conflicts of interest.
A third of staff wanted to leave their position as soon as possible or within the next 12 months, and 19pc said the primary reason behind their desire to leave was the poor quality of senior leadership.
During estimates, APVMA chief executive Lisa Croft was questioned by Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson about an incident involving a male member of the executive team urinating on staff members at a work Christmas party.
Ms Croft said she was "not aware of it in that context", but was aware of an incident that "occurred in a private capacity" and the people "directly involved wanted me to be aware".
However, no official complaint was made. The issue was raised with the organisation's human resource team and the staff member resigned not long after.
Senator Whish-Wilson was pleased to see the minister taking the issue seriously, as the incident could be the tip of the iceberg.
"We've had a number of information sources come forward since estimates, suggesting this is just the beginning of issues that need to be examined at the agency," he said.
Senator Watt said the review would be undertaken independently of the APVMA to shine a light on any lingering internal issues and restore public trust in the agency, with a report delivered by the end of March.
The APVMA, which regulates the nation's animal and plant chemicals, was controversially moved from Canberra in 2019 by then-deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce to Armidale, which sits within his New England electorate.
