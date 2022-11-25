"Welcome to 'Camp Gracelands' - that's what we're calling it," said Jason Jarrett.
Jason, from Glen Innes, is in the Central West NSW town of Parkes, where RFS crews have joined other emergency services to help communities hit by flooding.
"This area is purely for accommodation and meals, no operations happen here.
"We just feed them, bed them and shower them. We make them as comfortable as we can."
Volunteers who remain at the site, which has been closed to the public, regularly clean the tents and each tent has its own large air-conditioning unit.
With each their own garbage bin out the front and a volunteer whipper-snipping the area on Friday afternoon, Jason said it was important to make the area feel like home.
After a day working in whatever capacity is needed in flood-affected communities, personnel return to the camp and go through a decontamination process.
Jock Colley Field itself, and that of Northparkes Oval, have also been used as helicopter landing pads as part of the flood assistance - a sight residents don't see everyday.
With a commercial airport six kilometres away, Parkes is central to Eugowra, Forbes, Molong and Condobolin, areas that have been hit hard by ongoing floods.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
