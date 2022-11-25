The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Community pays tribute to Dr Mark Henschke after his death in a cycling accident

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated November 25 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TRIBUTES are flowing for former Armidale GP Dr Mark Henschke who died this week after he was critically injured while cycling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.