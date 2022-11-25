TRIBUTES are flowing for former Armidale GP Dr Mark Henschke who died this week after he was critically injured while cycling.
Dr Henschke sustained fatal injuries to his lower limbs in the collision on November 10 and had been transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital. He died on Wednesday.
The 72-year-old had a medical career which spanned three decades at Armidale.
READ MORE:
He move to Coffs Harbour in 2010 and was chairperson on the parish pastoral council at Sawtell Catholic Church.
Father Michael Alcock is the priest at Sawtell and will run the funeral service at Armidale on Monday, December 5.
"He was a huge part of the community here," Father Alcock told The Armidale Express.
"Everyone is in shock, he's made a big impact and it's very sad.
"He loved his bikes, in a sense he died doing what he loved, but it's a tragic accident."
Dr Henscke had been spending his time between the church and teaching medical students at the Rural Clinical School.
"He was still teaching young doctors at the university, they've just had their graduation and they're all in shock, too," Father Alcock said.
"He was highly committed and gave himself wholeheartedly; just a fantastic fella and it will be a big loss."
Former colleague at Faulkner Street Medical Clinic in Armidale, Bruce Menzies, described him as a great doctor, a great man and a very good friend.
"He was loved in the community and will be very sadly missed," Dr Menzies said.
Dr Henschke was born in Adelaide and was one of five boys.
He obtained an Honours Science degree in Geophysics in 1971 and worked in oil exploration for a year before returning to university in 1973 to study medicine.
He dedicated the bulk of his working life to Armidale and joined the Faulkner St Medical Practice in 1982.
In 2006, he was awarded an OAM for his services to medicine as a GP and to the community.
He was also a visiting medical officer with the Armidale Health Service, providing antenatal, intrapartum and post-natal care to obstetric patients.
At the time, he said Armidale was one of the few rural centres where women had the option of their family doctor delivering their baby. It was an option he worked hard to maintain.
When he arrived in Armidale, more than 20 intellectually disabled people lived in a hostel in Rusden St, which was about to close down because of financial difficulties.
Through the housing sub-committee, government funding was secured to set up the first housing program for the intellectually disabled outside of Sydney.
Dr Henschke left Armidale in 2009; he had three children with his wife Leonie.
Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue into the crash, police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.