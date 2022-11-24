The Armidale Express
Armidale Regional Council proceeds with request to IPART following community submissions over SRV increase

By Rachel Gray
Updated November 24 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
Local landholder Tim Rogers says a farmer owning a property in Ebor could be hit with a whopping $30k increase if the Armidale Regional Council's rate rise goes ahead.

