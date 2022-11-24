Local landholder Tim Rogers says a farmer owning a property in Ebor could be hit with a whopping $30k increase if the Armidale Regional Council's rate rise goes ahead.
Mr Rogers crunched the numbers on 1000 hectares of land in his area and says costs will rise by about an extra $11k, taking those rates from $18k to about $29k over the three years to 2026.
"We live on the Point Lookout Road and that might get graded twice a year. We have no rubbish pickup, no services, we have to take rubbish to the tip of Ebor," Mr Rogers said of the current rates locals pay to live there.
But the Armidale Regional Council is forging ahead with the Special Rate Variation SRV increase of 50 per cent over three years after councillors voted unanimously in favour at the monthly meeting on Wednesday.
A Capacity to Pay Report, feedback, submissions, a Summary of Community Consultation Report and a Special Rate Survey Analysis were also presented during the meeting.
Mayor Sam Coupland said they were at a "crossroads" and had three choices which included going ahead with the rate rise or managing an inevitable decline in roads, bridges, and other upgrades.
"We chose the latter and the future prosperity and financial security for our families and generations to come," Cr Coupland said in a statement.
He said rates have not been set at a level where they should have been throughout the previous 20 years which has led to underinvestment in council assets and services.
"Even a modest increase in rates during that time would have negated the need for such bold action to be taken now," Cr Coupland said.
The most recent rate hike request from the council was in 2021 when the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal IPART approved a 10 per cent increase to the SRV.
The Armidale Regional Council is expected to apply to IPART for the SRV by February, following an update to the Integrated Planning and Reporting IPR plan which will be presented for public exhibition after the December meeting.
But Mr Rogers is sceptical about whether or not the council will commit to their pre-SRV rate rise promises to spend the money wisely on upgrading roads and other infrastructure if the full 50 per cent increase is approved.
He and two of his neighbours recently paid about $5000 for four truckloads of gravel to lay traction on 300 metres of Point Lookout Road so they could cart their cattle trucks along it.
"They (council) were grading the road but it's been pathetic. They never do anything. We have so much trouble getting the trucks up the road when it's wet that we thought we'd just go and do it," Mr Rogers said.
Armidale Regional Ratepayer Association ARRA president Don Carruthers said the council has "inherited a mess" from the previous one and that the current councillors need a chance to prove themselves.
"The only way to sort that mess out is to try and get money back into the coffers to do the work they've got to do," Mr Carruthers said.
"This council has the business acumen to do the right thing, as long as they are transparent and accountable."
Mr Carruthers said members of ARRA looked at the figures and determined a rate rise of 38.2 per cent, including the 3.2pc rate peg, would be fairer than a 50pc hike to bills.
"It's got to be sustainable. We've got high income earners, we've got middle, we've got low-income earners. Now, it's got to be fair to all concerned," he said.
