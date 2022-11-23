It's a lucky thing Nathan Czinner loves his hockey as much as he does.
This year, particularly the last few months, has been a continuous stream of tournaments and accolades for the Armidale native as his star continues to rise.
And it's not over yet.
He will in December pull on the green and gold for the second time this year with the Australian under-21s (Burras) taking on New Zealand in Canberra.
The three-match series doubles as the Oceania qualifiers for next year's Junior World Cup.
"It's been a pretty massive year," the 20-year-old reflected after helping the NSW Pride win their second Hockey One League title.
"There's been a lot on. But I just keep going, one thing at a time and get it done each time, and enjoy every part of it."
His first involvement with the Pride, he described the experience as "unreal".
"I was playing with players from the Kookaburras and other players who have previously played for the Kookaburras at that elite level, so it was awesome to get that experience," he said.
Aspiring to reach that level himself one day, it was a valuable chance to learn from them what it takes to get there.
The Pride's triumph made for somewhat of a welcome change in fortunes for Czinner after playing in losing finals with the New England open men, his Sydney club, Ryde Hunters Hill, and the Burras at the recent Sultan of Johor Cup.
He also won bronze with the NSW under-21s back in July.
The road to the gold was far from smooth sailing though.
They lost their last three round games and only just snuck into the semi-finals.
Then in their semi-final against the Brisbane Blaze, a deluge saw play halted mid-way through the second quarter and they were about 15 minutes away from the game being called off, which under the competition rules would have seen the Blaze declared the winners.
As it was it took a shoot-out to decide the result.
They then went on to defeat the Perth Thundersticks 2-nil in the final thanks to a screamer, and subsequent conversion, from Ky Willott.
Playing in the outside halves, Czinner was kept busy in the first quarter with the Thundersticks really having them under the pump.
"But I think we also handled it well and didn't get away from our game plan," he said.
"And then I thought, the next three quarters we really dominated and controlled the game and it was an amazing shot by Ky."
One of his goals for the year, Czinner was content with how he performed for the Pride.
"I think for my first year I was pretty solid," he said.
"Maybe in the coming years I'll have more of an impact in terms of the whole team and the whole game.
"But this as the first year, I'm really happy with how I played. I thought I just played simple, did what I needed to do for the team."
The World Cup qualifiers will be played from December 8-11.
With Australia and New Zealand the only countries competing in the qualifiers, both are guaranteed a spot for Kuala Lumpur, but the series result will go towards seeding positions.
That is a big goal for Czinner in what is shaping up to be another big year in 2023.
He has been named in both the NSW under-21 and open men's teams to contest the indoor nationals in Brisbane in January, and is in the extended under-21s field squad for the nationals in March.
There will also be a few tours and tournaments with the Burras, and hopefully the Pride again.
