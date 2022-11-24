Australian showjumper and Armidale local Rowan Willis has added another massive win to his career aboard Blue Movie.
At the World Equestrian Centre in Ocala, Florida, Willis and 'Carrots' took on 34 other horse and rider combinations from 10 different countries in the $100,000 Ethel M Chocolates National Grand Prix on Sunday night.
After the first round, 14 riders took on the jump off with Brazilian rider Santiago Lambre snaring four of the spots.
Lambre's first jump off round saw him wind through the difficult course in 39.938 seconds.
No other combination looked like getting close to this time until Willis and Carrots entered the arena.
They nailed a clear round in 38.201 seconds to take the massive win.
"I knew if I kept traveling and stayed tidy in my turns, I had a good chance," Willis told World Equestrian Centre media after the win.
"'Carrots' has been jumping incredibly and she's so naturally fast, I trusted her to take the risks."
Blue Movie is owned by Willis, his parents, David and Elsa, who still live in Armidale, Warren Coventry and Guyra locals Michael and Wendy Jackson.
"I always knew Blue Movie was going to be special ever since she was a foal," Willis said.
"It took me a very long time to figure her out, but my patience was paid, and she took me all around the world.
"She was a life changing horse for me."
The pair were famously left out of the Australian Olympic team to take on Tokyo despite being the highest ranked Australian combination on the world standings.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
