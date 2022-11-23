Dr Hayder Al-Khazraji has big plans to reduce the mortality rate of people living in the town he and his family now call home.
About 185 people living in Glen Innes died from coronary heart disease, diabetes or dementia-related illnesses from 2016 to 2020, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare AIHW.
Dr Al-Khazraji said one of the reasons for the high mortality rate is that people in rural areas keep putting off regular health checks due to a lack of access to healthcare professionals.
"So when the patient eventually presents to the GP their problem will be a huge problem or multiple problems at one time," Dr Al-Khazraji said.
"And if the patient wants to go to the GP, they sometimes need to travel 60 or up to 100 kilometers to see a GP. So hopefully we can work on that."
Dr Al-Khazaraji officially arrived in Glen Innes from Brisbane with his wife Eman and three children Narriman, Yahya and Yaman on Tuesday and will start practicing at the AHM Medical Centre on Monday.
"I've been visiting during the past year just to become more aware of everyday challenges and the patient geography of the area," Dr Al-Khazaraji said.
It has also taken the Iraqi-born practitioner a year of extensive paperwork and refresher courses to update his skills and qualify for a Medicare number so he could work in the town as a GP after he met local recruiter Karen Munster.
Karen is co-ordinating the pilot program Attract Connect Stay which is a community organisation based on a similar initiative being run in Canada designed to find those health professionals who are best suited to the rural lifestyle.
It is in contrast to a statewide recruitment drive big companies or government agencies sometimes do to entice workers without taking into consideration whether they would prosper or be happy in a smaller town.
Dr Al-Khazaraji knows the rural lifestyle well, and hails from a family of farmers who lived near a river in rural Babylon, Iraq.
After graduating from the University of Kufa medical school in 2011 he worked as a GP in Baghdad until 2014 when he left Iraq to be with his Iraqi-Australian wife Eman
Eman is a qualified pharmacist and it was during her two-week placement in Glen Innes as a casual about a year ago that Karen Munster approached her and her husband while admiring art in a local gallery.
Karen later offered to help Dr Al-Khazaraji and his family move to the New England township and work as a general practitioner.
But it was not an easy process for Dr Al-Khazaraji to work as a GP in Australia, having to complete various courses, exams and provide mountains of paperwork before government officials could release his registration.
Eman is likely to start working full-time in a local pharmacy when their youngest six-month-old child is a bit older, Dr Al-Khazaraji said.
During his time in Glen Innes, Dr Al-Khazaraji said he will be working on preventative health by looking at the younger generation's mental health and lifestyle factors, Indigenous and women's health among other issues to prevent the mortality rate rising.
He said about 80 per cent of his patients are over the age of 60.
"The cornerstone of the health system in Australia is preventative health which includes a major consultation, treatment and investigation the GP will do to prevent the condition or disease," he said.
Dr Al-Khazaraji's arrival comes as two current GPs at the AHM Medical Centre, Dr Patricia MacKay and Dr Peter Annetts, will reduce their working hours, according to a statement from the clinic.
The local Attract Connect Stay solution was a pilot program in which a local Healthcare Workforce Recruiter Connector worked to identify and attract healthcare professionals who were a good fit for the local community.
Glen Innes was selected as a site for a pilot project to test the Attract Connect Stay solution in a rural setting, and the project has been implemented by a community based committee this year.
Recently appointed Healthcare Workforce Recruiter Connector, Karen Munster will maintain an active involvement with the family as they settle into the community.
Ms Nourse said the process had proven that the Attract Connect Stay solution works and cited the collaborative effort demonstrated by the community in assisting the relocation.
She said they set out to find suitable accommodation for the family and were able to secure a family home through the co-operation of the owners, the real estate agent and Glen Innes Severn Council, who provided short term rental to secure the property
