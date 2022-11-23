Australian pop rock band Thirsty Merc are set to play at the Bingara Christmas Carnival concert at Gwydir Oval on Saturday night.
The band will be performing their much-loved hits, alongside songs from their new album 'Celebration' which was released in June this year.
"It's been an extremely rewarding experience for us to explore some of the best Aussie songs on the new album," lead singer Rai Thistlethwayte said.
"Perhaps the biggest celebration though, is for all live music fans. After a few crazy years, we're all still here together.
"Gigs are back...and we can't wait to be in Bingara."
Accompanying Thirsty Merc on stage will be some home-grown talent with the Bingara Central School and Preschool students, and Bingara born and bred performers Natalie Baker who is now based in Tamworth and returning to Bingara for an Aussie Christmas is Berlin based opera singer Lexi Hutton.
Gwydir Shire Council Media and Communications Team Leader Georgia Standerwick said it is very exciting to be able to offer such as talented line up of performers for one of Bingara's much loved family events.
"The Bingara Christmas Carnival has a long tradition and has been an annual event on the Bingara calendar for as long as I can remember. The Bingara Special Events Committee are delighted to be able to present such a talented line up of performers for the whole of the Gwydir community to enjoy," she said.
"The Christmas Carnival if for our community. It is about celebrating our achievements and reflecting on the challenges and coming together for relaxed and fun family friendly night out".
The event has been made possible through the NSW State Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund, Gwydir Shire Council, the Bingara Lions Club and assistance from local Bingara businessman John Bishton from the Bingara IGA and Hardware.
The event will take place at Gwydir Oval and will feature market and food stalls and a visit from Santa. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or a picnic blanket and their own alcohol but are reminded that no glass is to be brought into the facility.
For more information visit https://www.gwydir.nsw.gov.au/Council/Events-Directory
