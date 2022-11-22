The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Locals are angry at Winterbourne Windfarm executives' lack of consultation with the Walcha community

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Locals are furious at the lack of community consultation from Winterbourne Windfarm executives as plans get underway to base their turbines near Walcha.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.