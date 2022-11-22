Locals are furious at the lack of community consultation from Winterbourne Windfarm executives as plans get underway to base their turbines near Walcha.
The multinational corporation Vestas released its long-awaited Environmental Impact Statement EIS on Friday, giving the community just 28 days to reject or accept the proposal in submissions.
The EIS is so large that locals have had to set up a popup shop in downtown Walcha manned with volunteers to read and analyse the approximately 3000 pages of detail so they can explain it to others.
Walcha farmer Damien Timbs said it would have made a huge difference if Vestas had been open and transparent and had listened to what the community wanted.
"If the community had a chance to help shape the project, then it would have been a completely different ballpark," said Mr Timbs who is also a member of Voice for Walcha.
He said Vestas has only held four "drop-in days since 2019 where people were able to call in and ask questions", but that they had consulted with less than 100 people.
"And they say that by talking to about 60 people, they have done their job," Mr Timbs said.
Comparatively, about 80 per cent of the 530 responses, received from the town of about 3000 in a 10-day Voice for Walcha survey, said they did not want the Winterbourne Windfarm.
Of those responses, about 86 per cent said Vestas failed to engage and communicate with the community.
Vestas executives also did not attend a renewable energy meeting in Walcha on August 31, where about 250 locals, including New England MP Barnaby Joyce, turned up.
The Winterbourne Windfarm is slated for development on a 22,000-hectare site north east of Walcha as part of the New England Renewable Energy Zone REZ announced by the NSW government in 2020.
The New England REZ is expected to power up about 3.5 million homes from 8000 megawatts of power and boost the local economy by about $12.7 billion.
The Armidale Express has contacted Vestas for comment.
