Hockey New England continue their run of state successes with the under 15s boys and girls teams travelling to Orange from November 11 to 14.
The U15s boys started their State Championship first.
The boys came out strong and finished at the top of their pool.
They made their way into the semi-final against North West Sydney.
The boys had to work extremely hard.
With three minutes to go, the boys were down 6-3.
But they weren't prepared to let their campaign end here.
They dug deep and managed to claw their way to 6-5. Just before the buzzer the boys were awarded a short corner.
A further four short corners in a row and the boys capitalised on their attack, levelling the score at 6-6.
This put the boys through to the grand final.
They took on Metro South West in the grand final, the only other team that made the boys work hard.
The grand final went end-to-end with some great attacking plays and amazing defence. The scores were locked 2-all with only two minutes left on the clock.
The boys didn't stop working and, with one minute left, managed to break the deadlock, putting them ahead 3-2.
They didn't relax as they knew what can happen in seconds on the indoor court.
Finally the buzzer went and the score remained 3-2 to the HNE Boys making them the division 1 under 15 state champions.
The under 15s girls continued the state championships run by cementing their spot in the grand final.
They went through their pool games undefeated.
Their semi-final was tight and end-to-end hockey but they secured a 5-3 win against Nepean, putting them through to the grand final.
The girls played Sydney East 1 in the grand final and the spectacular did not disappoint.
Once again end-to-end hockey, goal for goal. The girls did not give up. At one point they were trailing in the scoreline, but they dug in their heels and worked hard.
With only a minute left of the clock the HNE girls cracked the deadlock with a cracking goal.
The girls came away as division 2 state champions.
During the championships, Ella Whitty umpired in the boys championship.
She was awarded the division 3 grand final as a result of her performances during the championship.
She was also awarded the Hockey NSW Development Umpire of the Tournament.
Archie Clarke and Imogen Hislop also umpired throughout the tournaments. They were both awarded the division 1 girls grand final.
As a result of Hockey New England's performance over the four days, Archie Clarke and Luke Schmude were selected in the U15 NSW Blues Indoor team.
Charlotte Portel was selected in the under NSW indoor team.
Cathleen Hislop officiated across the championships and was also award officiating positions in grand finals.
Hockey Australia have also just announced the umpires selected to umpire at the National under 15s and under 13s indoor championships in Brisbane in January 2023. Archie Clarke has been selected to umpire the under 13s nationals and his sister Olivia Clarke has been selected to umpire the under 15s nationals.
Hockey New England under 13s boys and girls begin their state championship from November 25 to 28.
We wish them good luck.
