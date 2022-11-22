A NEW paediatric mental health service will provide children up to the age of 15 with up to 12 face-to-face psychological sessions.
The Hunter, New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (PHN) has commissioned the new children's mental health service with the aim of increasing access for vulnerable children.
The service will be targeted at priority population groups who have difficulty in accessing mental health treatment in the primary care sector, such as those under financial hardship, children who have parents with a severe mental illness, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people of cultural and linguistically diverse backgrounds, those who have self-harmed, attempted suicide or who have suicidal ideation, and children living in rural and remote areas.
PHN chief Richard Nankervis said a needs assessment identified a gap within mental health services.
They had responded by commissioning this new service which would complement services like headspace and Head to Health.
PHN manager of mental health and suicide prevention, Leah Morgan, said they were working to improve access to services by removing barriers.
"There are many vulnerable groups within our community who are not receiving mental health support due to barriers including cost and availability," she said.
"These services will be bulk billed to overcome financial barriers and will prioritise vulnerable patients to ensure they receive the treatment they need.
"In addition to this new service, GPs are still able to access the GP psychiatry support line for advice on the management of their patients."
The new service will be piloted until June 30, 2023, and there will be no out of pocket expenses for the patient.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
