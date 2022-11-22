Armidale trainer Les Enks was a proud man after the win of Neville Shannon at the latest Tamworth harness meeting.
In producing a 19-metre win, Neville Shannon captured the Stockman's Supplies Pace and secured Enks his 100th career win as a trainer.
Dean Chapple handled the reins behind Neville Shannon.
"I remembered Les was sitting on 99 training wins last week and forgot all about it until the win today [Thursday]," Chapple said.
"So congratulations to Les, as he has been whacking away in the industry for a while now. It is a good day."
Chapple guided the six-year-old Million Dollar Cam gelding straight to the lead from the three barrier as $3.20 race favourite.
"The horse has not had a win since I won on him at Armidale," Chapple said.
"He went really good that day and he looked like being a nice Golden Guitar horse a couple of seasons ago.
"But Les has got him going well again and he hasn't been out in front for a while."
Neville Shannon recorded his last win on his home track of Armidale back in May 2021.
"The horse showed his old form today [Thursday] and really got aggressive to find the line - he just kept running," Chapple said.
Neville Shannon increased his race tempo from the 800m to come away for a win over Pocket More For Less (Molly Ison). Freddies Delight (Michael Grima) was another 1.5m away in third place.
Neville Shannon produced a mile rate of 1min 57.9sec for 1609m.
The gelding has now had 81 race starts for seven wins and 11 minor placings.
