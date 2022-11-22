The Armidale Express

Armidale harness racing trainer Les Enks rewarded for effort

By Julie Maughan
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale trainer Les Enks (left) has notched his 100th career win after Dean Chapple drove Neville Shannon to victory at Tamworth. Picture by Julie Maughan

Armidale trainer Les Enks was a proud man after the win of Neville Shannon at the latest Tamworth harness meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.