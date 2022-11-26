Here's a great idea for Christmas presents for gardeners

Many spring-flowering perennials such as Aquilegia, daisies and Delphinium may reward you after flowering with a second flush of blooms later in the season.
Spreading compost around the base of plants will also give them a boost to produce more flowers.
Flowering annuals and shrubs can make low-cost, gorgeous Christmas presents and buying them now means they'll be looking lush and lovely come Christmas time. Water regularly and liquid feed every fortnight or so to keep them nice and healthy.
Scented plants such as gardenias are always popular as gifts or you could try carpet roses, calla lilies, Fuchsias, Hydrangea or lavender.
Annuals like Alyssum, Begonias, busy lizzies (Impatiens), marigolds, petunias and Zinnia work well in pots, provide lots of fun colour over summer and make great gifts. Most annuals are available in a wide variety of colours.
Tuberous Begonias can be upright or trailing, with green or burgundy leaves. The upright variety is good for pots and the cascading variety looks great in hanging baskets.
They come in a large range of colours including white, cream, yellow, pink, red and orange. Keep your pots in dappled shade and water regularly so they are in best health when the time comes to give them as a gift.
Continue to stay alert for signs of snail or slug damage on dahlias and recently planted seedlings. Also protect Hostas from snail and slug damage by trying not to water in the evenings so that the soil is dry when these pests are out and about on the prowl.
Pinch out the tops of Chrysanthemums at 20cm to give bushy growth and spray for aphids.
By late November or into December the foliage of spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils, jonquils and tulips will have died down. It is important NOT to remove the foliage until it has completely yellowed in order to store nutrition for next year's flowers.
Dense clumps of daffodils, etc should be lifted and divided every two or three years or flower quality and quantity will deteriorate. Replant straight away or clean them off and store in a cool, dry place till planting time.
The Armidale Garden Club's last meeting for the year will be at 6:30pm on Thursday, November 24, at the Uniting Church Youth Club Hall, starting a little earlier as it is the night of the Christmas BBQ. For more info, please call 0412 589 414; otherwise just come along!
