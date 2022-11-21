A WIND FARM which could generate enough clean, renewable energy to power more than 375,000 NSW homes, is one step closer to development in Walcha and Uralla.
The Winterbourne Wind Farm, proposed to be located 6.5 kilometres northeast of Walcha, covers about 22,285 hectares, and would involve the construction of 119 wind turbine generators.
The project will create a range of social and economic benefits and inject capital in Walcha and the broader New England region, the environmental impact report said.
It is anticipated to generate up to 400 construction jobs, creating about $150 million in wages and profits each year of construction.
During operations, the project will generate up to 39 jobs and $25 million per year in direct and indirect economic benefit for the local region, the report said.
Issues raised through feedback were typically specific to the geographic location, an individual stakeholders' views, or views of special interest groups.
Other Issues included concerns regarding visual and landscape, biodiversity, social and economic, noise and vibration, traffic and transport, waste, decommissioning, and cumulative impacts.
The layout has been designed to avoid or minimise impact to identified biodiversity and Aboriginal cultural heritage values, the report said.
A cultural heritage survey with assistance from Registered Aboriginal Parties found 16 artefact sites, including 12 artefact scatters or isolated artefacts, two culturally modified trees, a quarry site, and an engraving site.
The report said strategies will be applied to manage and mitigate the impacts.
"While there will be some inevitable impacts associated with the project, including biodiversity, visual and noise impacts," the report said, "these impacts will be significantly outweighed by the strong public and environmental benefits which the project will deliver."
The establishment of a Community Benefit Fund has also been proposed.
The fund would be managed by Walcha Council and support local community initiatives and programs, non-profits and charities, and services and infrastructure in the Walcha and Uralla communities.
Any individual or organisation can now have their say on the proposed development, with the application on exhibition from Friday November 18 until Thursday December 15.
