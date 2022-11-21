Screeching halt for health petition

For months this year we have reported on the moves in our region to split Hunter New England Health.
It started with New England mayors pushing for a health service that was based in our region, which soon got the support of our state MP and a petition from an Armidale group, which gathered signatures from around the region backing the change.
But last week the momentum came to a halt.
When the petition, started by New England Visions 2030, calling for a New England Health Service, was debated in parliament on Thursday, it did not sound promising there was much support in Macquarie Street for the change that is a popular option here.
The Health Minister was against it. And we already knew the Minister for Regional Health was against it, despite the support for it from the New England community.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor had already said she opposed the split in a response in October in which said she would call on the government to accelerate the Murrumbidgee model. She said separating the Hunter New England Local Health District would not resolve its most pressing issue - retaining workforce.
Under the Murrumbidgee model, doctors have a right of private practice, but are employed by the hospital.
If the government is going to do anything about our health services it appears obvious that this will be what happens, rather than having a health service based in the New England region.
After thousands had signed the petition, Mr Marshall has said the groundswell of dissent clearly demonstrated to the government that this was a burning issue for many in our region and that we would not rest until we are heard and changes made.
But after months of reports of the concerns in this region about dealing with the massive Hunter New England Health district, that change will not be a health service based in our region.
It remains to be seen if the Murrumbidgee model will be the saviour for our hospitals and our health services.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
