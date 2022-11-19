The Armidale Express

Hockey: Ehren Hazell's NSW Pride and Matt Willis' Perth Thundersticks to meet in 2022 Hockey One grand final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated November 20 2022 - 6:04pm, first published November 19 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale's Nathan Czinner competes for the ball against Jake Whetton during their Hockey One semi-final in Bendigo on Saturday. Picture Martin Keep/Getty Images.

Tamworth allegiances will be tested in the Hockey One men's grand final after Ehren Hazell's NSW Pride and Matt Willis' Perth Thundersticks won their way through to Sunday's decider with contrasting semi-final wins in Bendigo on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.