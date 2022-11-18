The Armidale Express
Thieves have stolen 25 beehives from an apiary in Delungra

By Rachel Gray
Updated November 18 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 5:02pm
Thieves have stolen 25 hives from an elderly couple trying to run a small honeybee business near Inverell.

Rachel Gray

Journalist

