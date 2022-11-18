Thieves have stolen 25 hives from an elderly couple trying to run a small honeybee business near Inverell.
The $7000 worth of hives are all registered with the numbers 02448 and were taken from an apiary on public land near the corner of Stratton and Bingara roads in Delungra between November 8 and 9.
They are 8-frame wooden beehives painted silver with white lids, and could still be intact or they could have been repainted or deconstructed for their frames, boxes and bees.
Rural Crime Investigator Detective Sargent Graeme Campbell said it is "heartbreaking" because Australia is still dealing with the effects of the varroa mite.
"And these beekeepers were just getting their business back up and running," Det Sgt Campbell said.
He said the criminals would "need to know what they were doing to commit this sort of crime".
"I can definitely say we are dedicated to finding those responsible."
Anybody with information is being urged to contact Inverell Police Station or Crime Stoppers.
