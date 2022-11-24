The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

Former Armidale GP Dr Mark Henschke dies after he was injured in cycling collision

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former Armidale doctor died after he was critically injured while cycling recently

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.