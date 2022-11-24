A former Armidale doctor died after he was critically injured while cycling recently
Dr Mark Henschke was cycling when he collided with a garbage truck at Toormina, where he now lives near Coffs Harbour.
Former colleague of Faulkner Street Medical Clinic, Bruce Menzies, spoke to The Armidale Express late on Thursday.
Dr Menzies described him as a great doctor, a great man and a very good friend.
"He was loved in the community and will be very sadly missed," Dr Menzies said.
Dr Henschke sustained the fatal injuries to his lower limbs in the collision on November 10 and had been transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital. He died on Wednesday.
Dr Menzies said he believed the funeral would be in Armidale on Monday.
Dr Henschke, 72, dedicated the bulk of his working life to Armidale with a passion for people from "the bush" around New England.
He was a general practitioner and obstetrician in a career which spanned multiple decades, and in 2006 he was awarded an OAM for his services to medicine as a GP and to the community of Armidale.
Dr Henschke joined the Faulkner St Medical Practice in 1981.
He was also a visiting medical officer with the Armidale Health Service, providing antenatal, intrapartum and post-natal care to obstetric patients.
At the time, he said Armidale was one of the few rural centres where women had the option of their family doctor delivering their baby. It was an option he worked hard to maintain.
When he arrived in Armidale, more than 20 intellectually disabled people lived in a hostel in Rusden St, which was about to close down because of financial difficulties.
Through the housing sub-committee, government funding was secured to set up the first housing program for the intellectually disabled outside of Sydney.
He was the vice-president and a member of the steering committee of Challenge Armidale and the convenor of the Housing Sub-Committee where he is a life member.
He eventually moved to Coffs Harbour where he was a senior lecturer at the Rural Clinical School (University of NSW) while working in the emergency department of the Coffs Harbour Hospital.
Dr Henschke was a regular participant in the Tour de Rocks Charity Bike Ride which runs from Armidale to South West Rocks each year in April.
