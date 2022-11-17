The Armidale Express
Former Armidale GP Dr Mark Henschke injured in cycling collision with rubbish truck

Updated November 17 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 3:00pm
A former Armidale doctor is in hospital after he was critically injured while cycling last week.

