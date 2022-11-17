Australia's Got Talent grand finalist Walison Muh has the crowds on the edge of their red plastic bucket seats in fits of hysterical laughter.
He's performing his regular nightly show under the big top at Hudson's Circus in Armidale, and has just chosen five willing children, including locals Tyson and Cooper Krusec, to star in his act.
He maneuvers the five around the ring and gets them to pose into various shapes before clicking a pretend snapshot with his camera prop.
"When I was up there I felt so nervous. I thought there were lions!" a young Cooper later told The Armidale Express of the scene where Walison the Clown exits the arena and the lights go out as he shouts "lions!"
READ MORE:
Tyson and Cooper's mother Natalie Smith was just as impressed, saying she enjoyed everything about the show "especially when they got the kids up and involved".
Their father Adam Krusec was enthralled by Walison the Clown's former act... the Globe of Death.
"The motorbikes going around the cage were pretty insane," Mr Krusec said.
Walison is among six of the grand finalists awaiting the announcement of the winner on Sunday night for Australia's Got Talent.
"It's something that I always wanted to do. And I like a challenge," Walison said of the reality TV show.
"So, I decided to put myself into the competition. And I don't regret it because the response that I've been getting is unbelievable."
Walison's innate abilities as a clown were discovered by chance after he secured a job working as a Globe of Death rider for the Bellucci Circus in Egypt a few years ago.
The ringmaster asked him what other acts he could do.
"That's when I said something that I don't recommend," Wahlia said.
"I lied. I told him that I was a clown when I wasn't because I was so desperate (to get the job) and it was my last chance."
Walison grew up in Brazil and joined a circus at the age of 13, learning many skills including riding a motorcycle inside a cage, juggling and aerial acts.
"Everything except for being a clown," Walison said.
Years later, in the first week of joining a different circus in Italy called Legia Togni, he broke his elbow doing a motorbike stunt in the metal mesh cage during rehearsal.
He was unable to work and spent about two months trying to rehabilitate his arm, immersing it in hot and cold water to get the swelling to go down, because the company he worked for would not pay his medical bills.
One day the Legia Togni ringmaster told him he had to leave.
So, Walison was a down-on-his-luck circus performer left out in the cold in a foreign country, with a broken elbow, two huge suitcases, nowhere to go and no money to his name.
That was until he phoned the circus in Egypt, and told a whopping lie that would become his biggest global success.
Walison worked hard to learn the hijinks and antics of a clown from Portugal who he once worked with in Germany.
"He was the best and funniest clown I've ever seen. So because of that I watched him every single day," Walison said.
"I was told to do something that I've never done in my life with a full audience and the boss watching and all the circus crew.
"And I did it, and he loved it and so did I."
It's the day before the night show, and animal trainer Melissa Cook is feeding the ponies and camels grazing in the sun behind the Hudson's Circus tent where she has participated in a variety of roles since 2019.
Melissa has hand-trained the five ponies and three camels to do "beautiful liberty acts" for the circus which means they are unbridled and not saddled.
"They're unrestrained. They do a routine to music that displays the best of their athletic skills and harmony," Melissa said.
"It is the skill of the presenter to get the best out of these animals."
Later that night, the ponies show an almost ethereal display of grace and character as they seemingly dance to the beat of Daryl Braithwaite's all-time classic The Horses. It's mesmerising.
In contrast, the camels lankily run and bound around the ring in their showtime outfits, and lap-up attention behind stage ahead of their performance.
"They do their own version of Liberty and it's a bit freestyle sometimes. They love it," Melissa said.
"Who doesn't like to see a camel running and playing and kicking as they would in the wild."
Ringmaster Shannon said they limit the animals they take on the road because of the number of people they would need as carers and the extra space they would need to graze them between shows.
"In days gone by we used to have all sorts of animals from lions, tigers, monkeys, elephants, chimpanzees," Ringmaster Shannon said.
"We've had buffalo, zebras, Macaws all that sort of thing in the show. Nowadays, we're allowed to still have all those animals but it's just harder to travel them."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.