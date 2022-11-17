The Armidale Express
Home/News/Local News

New England Sports Awards presented at Armidale City Bowling Club

By Newsroom
Updated November 18 2022 - 10:52am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Stephen, Skye Gordon-Briggs and Andrew Landenberger were among the winners. Pictures by Ellen Dunger and Paulo Lagos

New England's top athletes were honoured at the annual sports awards on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.