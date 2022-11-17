New England's top athletes were honoured at the annual sports awards on Thursday night.
The awards were presented in a ceremony at Armidale City Bowling Club.
The special guest for the evening was former silver Olympic medalist in sailing, from the 1996 Olympics, Andrew Landenberger.
A regular at Malpas Dam, Landenberger grew up in Grafton but now calls Ben Lomond home. He, alongside Mitchell Booth, competed at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.
The FM 100.3 New England Trophies Junior sports star best Local athlete in 2022
Jess Burgess for Netball. Named Netball Player of the year, Armidale comp.
The FM 100.3 New England Trophies Junior sports Star best Regional athlete for 2022
Isabella Purvis - won so many Tennis titles, around the North and North West.
The FM 100.3 New England Trophies Junior Sports star of the year
Miranda O'Brien for Canoe Slalom - Miranda won both the Oceania and Australian under 18 Canoe Slalom titles, at one stage she competed against Olympic and world champ Jess Fox at the former Olympic place at Penrith
The 2AD New England Trophies best Local Athlete for 2022
Gary Emery for Golf - won the Armidale Golf Championship
The 2AD New England Trophies best Regional athlete for 2022
Sky Gordon-Briggs for rugby union and soccer. She starred for the Barbets locally, selected in the New England 15-a-side squad, NSW Country women's squad and in soccer played for the Armidale City Westside womens division one, declared premiers, and captained an indigenious football team in Nowra, where they made the semi-finals
The 2AD New England Trophies Senior Sports star for 2022 is Andrew Landenberger for Sailing
Andrew won the Class A Catamaran World Title, its his third world title, and over the years has won 11 National titles in various classes
Newcastle Permanent Contribution to sport awards
Mick McCarthy for 35 years service to rugby union, Jen Philp for 29 years service to hockey and Catherine Stephen for 11 years service to both rugby union and netball
The Armidale Regional Sports Council best Junior Local Team
The Uralla Jaguars, division 4 premiers Armidale comp
The Armidale Regional Sports Council best Junior regional team
The NEGS Dressage team that competed at the Coonabarabran Horse Expo
The Armidale Regional Sports Councils best Junior State team
Hockey New England under 13 boys indoor hockey squad, division 1 state champions
The 2022 Armidale Regional Sports Councils best Junior team
The TAS Mountain Bike team, Australian All School Champion School. They competed at the All Schools Titles in Queensland, and beat schools from around Australia including a school who has won the title for several years on the run.
The Armidale Regional Sports Council Senior best Local team
The Armidale City Westside men's Division 1 football squad, undefeated premiers
The Armidale Regional Sports Council senior best Regional team
The Armidale Golf Clubs Pennant team, district Champions
The Armidale Regional Sports Council senior best State team
The Walcha mens number 7 pennants Lawn Bowls team, State Champions
The 2022 Armidale Regional Sports Council's Senior team of the year
The Armidale Bowling Clubs Triples Lawn Bowls team, won the zone, district, state and represented NSW at the BPL national titles and finished second.
