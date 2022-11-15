Opulent Financial is a specialised NDIS plan management provider Advertising Feature

BASED in Armidale and founded by Jo Ramsey in 2017, Opulent Financial is a specialised NDIS plan management provider.



The service holistically caters to each client's individual needs.



Opulent Financial is a registered provider with the National Disability Insurance Scheme and operates in NSW and Queensland.



"Opulent Financial stands out from other plan managers as we provide a personalised service catering to each individuals needs," Jo, the director, says.



"We don't operate a call centre, which means you get to speak to the same person each and every time.



"This is the same with corresponding via email."

Opulent Financial is a a one-stop-shop for establishing, structuring and maintaining clients' business activities financially.

Jo has established a reputation for being efficient, reliable, honest and trustworthy.

"I really enjoy working in our community," Jo says.

"I enjoy the connections and relationships you build along the way.

"It is always amazing to meet clients in person, having built a relationship virtually for a number of years and then to finally put a name to a face.

"We quite often have a good laugh at how we had pictured something completely different in our mind.

"It is a very rewarding role when you see the results of what you have helped individuals to achieve."

Jo and her team are involved in the local community through volunteer work, with local sporting organisations and schools.

"We also provide considerable financial support to the Perry Cross Spinal Research Foundation and other organisations each year," Jo says.

"With a background in teaching also, the past five years have allowed me to identify the need for specific services such as mentoring, counselling and psychology in regional areas for NDIS participants.

"In 2023, we have plans to work collaboratively with other stakeholders to establish and build regional centres that will provide such services."

Opulent Financial also offers services to individuals, sole traders, small and medium size companies structure, establishment and operating services.

