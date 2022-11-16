The Armidale Express
Good News

Group from Papua New Guinea are working at Bindaree Food Group as part of the the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
November 16 2022 - 11:00am
BUILDING houses and a better life in Papua New Guinea is the reason why Allan Arisa plans to call Inverell home for the next four years.

