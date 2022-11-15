The Armidale School's student leaders for 2023 were officially inducted on November 8 in a ceremony that both continued an 80 year tradition yet looked forward to the future.
Pledging to lead with humility, by example, and with the interests of all students at heart, the school's 10 prefects were presented with their ties and badges by Principal Dr Rachel Horton, before reciting an oath of office and signing the Prefects Register, as their predecessors have done since 1940.
Senior Prefects are Fred Kearney of Coonabarabran and Sofia Paris from Sydney, while the Deputy Senior Prefects are Callan Lawrence and Eve Muirhead, both of Armidale. They will be supported by Sam Atkin (Ben Lomond), Felicity Barton (Inverell), Toby Inglis (Black Mountain), Meg Kealey (Walcha), Jasper O'Neil (Armidale) and Jonathon Phelps (Black Mountain).
During the ceremony Dr Horton said she had every confidence that they would carry the baton of school spirit and tone into 2023 with passion, respect and humility.
"When I first spoke to these young people about their role as prefects and their aspirations for the school, there was no need for me to speak about their position being one of service to the school community rather than a prize for their achievements to date," Dr Horton said.
"They all clearly understand that their purpose is to represent and serve the wider student body and I have no doubt they will assist the direction of the School in maintaining its standards in all areas, supporting students and inspiring pride in the School through their example and initiatives.
"Above all, they have been called to join in our most important task - ensuring that every girl and boy in this school is able to feel supported and is confident that their best efforts will be applauded and never derided."
Twenty-two captains and vice captains of the school's six houses were also inducted.
